Writers Forum 5/29/24

We talk about writing and the creative process today with Barbara Chepaitis, Lale Davidson, JPV Oliver and Marshall Karp. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent work, The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead.

Marshall Karp is a New York Times #1 bestselling author with 14 books to his credit, including six in the NYPD RED series, which he created and coauthored with James Patterson.

Albany native and Saratoga Springs resident John Oliver writes under the pen name JPV Oliver, Gent. His book, I Know This Looks Bad, features 365 vignettes from his life...many of which might actually be true.

Lâle Davidson’s short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.