Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Kevin Hynes 3/26/24

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Kevin Hynes, program leader at the DEC Wildlife Health Unit lab in Delmar. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst's responsibilities involve facilitating the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Previously, Jeremy coordinated NY’s management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. degree from Houghton College and an M.S. degree in Wildlife Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

New York State DEC Kevin Hynes and friend

Kevin Hynes is a wildlife biologist who specializes in wildlife necropsy, wildlife diseases, and wildlife forensics. He has worked in the DEC Wildlife Health Unit lab in Delmar for nearly 30 years and is currently the Wildlife Health Program leader.

The DEC Wildlife Health Program is a joint effort of the DEC Wildlife Health Unit lab staff in Delmar and Cornell Wildlife Health Lab staff in Ithaca utilizing DEC Wildlife staff from across the state to monitor wildlife for known diseases, diseases we expect will show up in NY, new diseases that are currently unknown, and other causes of wildlife mortality.

The Wildlife Health Program is based on the One Health approach which recognizes the health of wildlife, domestic livestock, humans, and the environment are all inextricably connected.