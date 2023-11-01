© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 11/1/23

Published November 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551 Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean Gagnon is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags
Vox Pop travelJean Gagnon
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Rural garden
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 10/12/23
    The gardeners return at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Wesson the dog relaxes at the beach
    Vox Pop
    Pet and Vets 10/11/23
    Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs joins us to tackle your pet questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Science Forum logo
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 10/5/23
    The scientists return to Studio A to take your science questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More