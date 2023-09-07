© 2023
Vox Pop

Science Forum 9/7/23

Published September 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

The scientists return to Studio A to take your science questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.

Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. E-mail -VoxPop@wamc.org

