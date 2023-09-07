Science Forum 9/7/23
The scientists return to Studio A to take your science questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
- Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
- Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.
Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. E-mail -VoxPop@wamc.org