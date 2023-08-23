© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 8/23/23

Published August 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Kepler's 1627 world map
Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
Kepler's 1627 world map

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551 Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean Gagnon is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags
Vox Pop Jean Gagnonholiday travel
Related Content
  • Left rear quarter panel of a car involved in a "fender bender"
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 8/8/23
    Automotive expert Gordon Fricke is back to help keep your wheels on the road. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Garden featuring purple and orange flowers and stained glass sunflower
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 8/3/23
    Our favorite green thumbs are back at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Ducks on a pond
    Vox Pop
    Birding 8/1/23
    Look, up in the sky! It's a bird. That's all, just a bird. We welcome back Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart for our monthly dose of ornithology. Call in! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More