© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Vox Pop

Astronomy with Bob Berman and Valerie Rapson 7/27/23

Published July 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
On June 25, 2023, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope turned to famed ringed world Saturn for its first near-infrared observations of the planet. The initial imagery from Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) is already fascinating researchers. Saturn itself appears extremely dark at this infrared wavelength observed by the telescope, as methane gas absorbs almost all of the sunlight falling on the atmosphere. However, the icy rings stay relatively bright, leading to the unusual appearance of Saturn in the Webb image.
Space Telescope Science Institut
/
STScI
On June 25, 2023, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope turned to famed ringed world Saturn for its first near-infrared observations of the planet. The initial imagery from Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) is already fascinating researchers. Saturn itself appears extremely dark at this infrared wavelength observed by the telescope, as methane gas absorbs almost all of the sunlight falling on the atmosphere. However, the icy rings stay relatively bright, leading to the unusual appearance of Saturn in the Webb image. This image was taken as part of Webb Guaranteed Time Observation program 1247. The program included several very deep exposures of Saturn, which were designed to test the telescope’s capacity to detect faint moons around the planet and its bright rings.
Dr. Valerie Rapson, head shot
Courtesy of Valerie Rapson
/
Dr. Valerie Rapson

We talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call at show time with your questions. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Dr. Valerie Rapson is an Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta. Dr. Rapson teaches a variety of physics and astronomy courses. She also conducts exoplanet research with students utilizing telescopes at the College Camp Observatory.

A native of Rochester, NY, she earned her Ph.D. in Astrophysical Sciences and Technology at RIT where her research focused on the chemical composition and structure of planet-forming disks around nearby young stars. Her research interests include star and planet formation, exoplanets, and projects that can be done with small telescopes.

Prior to joining the faculty at Oneonta, Dr. Rapson was the director of the Dudley Observatory in Albany, NY. There, she designed and taught astronomy education programs for children and adults, operated the Suites-Bueche planetarium, and oversaw the construction of roll-top roof observatory with a 14inch telescope. She is a National Astronomy Ambassador and was awarded the 2018 Emerging Leader Award by Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region for being a role model to young women who aspire to become scientists.

Bob Berman, head shot
Bob Berman
/
Bob Berman

Bob Berman is one of the best-known and most widely-read astronomers in the world. He is able to translate complex scientific concepts into language that is understandable to the casual observer yet meaningful to the most advanced. His written work has appeared in Discover Magazine and Astronomy Magazine. Bob is also the Astronomy Editor for The Old Farmers Almanac.

Bob Berman is the author of a dozen books including, Zapped: From Infrared to X-rays, The Sun's Heartbeat, Zoom: How Everything Moves and Earth-Shattering: Violent Supernovas, Galactic Explosions, Biological Mayhem, Nuclear Meltdowns, and Other Hazards to Life in Our Univererse.

Bob Berman is the host of Strange Universe, which is produced and airs at WAMC.

Tags
Vox Pop astronomyValerie RapsonBob Berman
Related Content
Load More