Vox Pop

Science Forum 6/15/23

Published June 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Got science questions? We have answers! The scientists are back in Studio A to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or email "VoxPop@wamc.org." WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.

Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. E-mail -VoxPop@wamc.org

