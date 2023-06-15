Science Forum 6/15/23
Got science questions? We have answers! The scientists are back in Studio A to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or email "VoxPop@wamc.org." WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
- Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.
