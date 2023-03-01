© 2023
Vox Pop

Sports with Amy Bass and Ian Pickus 3/1/23

Published March 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
The NBA and NHL seasons are in full swing. March Madness and Major League Baseball are right around the corner... and don't forget the Premier League, XFL, tennis and golf! And then there is the rapid expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S. This is a great time to convene one of our semi-regular sports Vox Pops. Call in and talk some sports with us. 800-348-2551.

Joining us today is Amy Bass, professor of sport studies and chair of the division of social science and communication at Manhattanville College. Amy is the author of One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together. In 2012, Amy Bass won an Emmy for her work with NBC Olympic Sports on the London Olympic Games.

Ian Pickus is WAMC News Director. He's an avid sports fan and a staple of the beer league softball circuit. When we are not talking about current events in the WAMC Newsroom, we're arguing about sports.

