Vox Pop

Gardening 2/16/23

Published February 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Here we are, smack dab in the middle of winter, but let's think green for an hour! Our gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Rigg is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

