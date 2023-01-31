© 2023
Vox Pop

Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 1/31/23

Published January 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Illustration from the book Sketches in crude-oil; some accidents and incidents of the petroleum development in all parts of the globe
McLaurin, John J
/
Digitalisat Internet Archive, Open Library (Book contributor: University of California Libraries)
Illustration from the book "Sketches in crude-oil", published in 1902

Dan Delurey, Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School, joins us to take your calls. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dan Delurey
Vermont Law School
/
Dan Delurey

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events.

Dan has led technology delegations to UN Climate Change Conferences in Copenhagen, Paris and Bonn. He served on the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and was named by DOE as Country Expert on Demand Response for work with the International Energy Agency.

Dan Delurey is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies. He was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts.

