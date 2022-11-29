Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 11/29/22

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

NYS DEC / Jeremy Hutst

Jeremy Hurst's responsibilities involve oversight of the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs for the state, which includes working with regional biologists across the state, facilitating research efforts with university faculty, and collaborating with biologists across North America on management and human-wildlife conflict issues.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation / Mandy Watson

Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. She coordinates the statewide furbearer and small game mammal programs, working with regional biologists and university researchers to improve management of these species in NY. Mandy has also worked on bats up and down the east coast and has researched marine mammals in Washington State and the Gulf of Maine. Mandy received a B.S. in wildlife ecology from the University of Maine and an M.S. in wildlife ecology and conservation from the University of Florida.