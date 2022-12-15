© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Gardening 12/15/22

Published December 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Fred Breglia, standing near a huge Eastern Cottonwood he found in the capital region. This tree is NY State's biggest tree over all regardless of species.
Erin Breglia
/
Fred Breglia, standing near a huge Eastern Cottonwood he found in the capital region. This tree is NY State's biggest tree over all regardless of species.

The gardening team returns at 2pm to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Tags
Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumWard's NurseryFaddegon's Nursery
Related Content
  • beautiful trees and shrubs
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 11/10/22
    Just because winter is on its way doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in the garden! Our gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Illustration of moose from Brockhaus and Efron Encyclopedic Dictionary
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 11/29/22
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Nicole Rodriguez
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 12/2/22: Healthy, tasty holiday eating with Nicole Rodriguez
    Dietician Nicole Rodriguez is back with some delicious ideas to make your holidays tasty...and good for you. To join the conversation call 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More