© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Genealogy with Tracy Skrabut 8/17/22

Published August 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Family tree of Louis de France Dauphin de Viennois
Public Domain / Archives Nationales
/
Wikimedia Commons
Family tree of Louis de France Dauphin de Viennois

Genealogist Tracy Skrabut joins us to help you find answers to your family history questions. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Tracy Skrabut
Courtesy of Tracy Skrabut
/
Tracy Skrabut

Tracy S. Skrabut is an Archives Technician working at the National Archives at Boston. Tracy holds a BA in Art from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, where her areas of study were in the visual arts of glass and metal sculpture, and the Hindi, Buddhist, and Islamic art history of S and SE Asia. She holds an MA in Museum Studies from The Johns Hopkins University, where her areas of interest were in museum ethics, material culture, and accessibility. She also holds a MLIS, from Kent State University with a specialty in Archives and Special Collections Librarianship.

An avid historian, in her work at NARA, her primary areas of focus are in genealogy, and the historical records of the US Coast Guard and US Customs Service. Her most current projects are focused on the identification of significant cases files related to LGBTQIA+, POC, Gender, and Civil Rights in Boston's holdings.

Tags

Vox Pop genealogy
Related Content
  • A dog that appears to be reading a magazine
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets 8/10/22
    It’s our Pets & Vets program this afternoon, and here to take your calls is Dr. Carrie O’Loughlin of Delmar Animal Hospital in Delmar, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Ford Model T, 1908
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 8/9/22
    Gordon Fricke is back to offer expert advice on keeping your vehicle in good shape. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • sleep-painting.jpg
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 8/8/22: Sleep medicine with Dr. Boris Medarov
    Millions of Americans suffer from sleep disorders. Not getting enough sleep can do more damage than just making a person tired. We'll talk about the many different kinds of sleep disorders and the latest treatments with Dr. Boris Medarov. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More