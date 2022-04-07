Music with Tony Levin 4/7/22

Legendary musician Tony Levin is bringing Stick Men to The Linda on Friday, April 8. He joins us to talk about the upcoming concert and take your calls. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Tony Levin's career has included session work and/or concert tours with Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, John Lennon, Pink Floyd, Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, Buddy Rich, Peter Frampton, and many more than we could even begin to mention here.

Tony is the author of several books, a prolific photographer and blogger, and one of Vox Pop's most popular guests.

Tentacles, the new Stick Men recording, has just been released.