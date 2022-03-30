Tax tips with Judy Cahee and James Cole 3/30/22

The three certainties in life: Death, taxes... and yet another edition of Vox Pop. Today we welcome back Judy Cahee and James Cole of BST Accounting. They'll help you get set to file your taxes. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Judy Cahee focuses on individual, corporation, partnership, not-for-profits and estate and trust taxation. For over 20 years she has helped clients with their tax consulting and compliance needs. The Albany Business Review recognized Judy in their annual Forty Under 40 list in 2012.

For more than 30 years, James W. Cole has served clients in both the public and private sectors, focusing on corporate, partnership, and individual taxation. Earlier in his career, Jim was a tax manager for a national accounting firm, a CFO of a real estate development group, and was an adjunct faculty member at Siena College.