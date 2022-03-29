Sports with Amy Bass and Ian Pickus 3/29/22

March Madness is in full swing, Major League Baseball is right around the corner and the number one ranked women's tennis player just retired... at age 25! This is a great time to convene one of our semi-regular sports Vox Pops. Call in and talk some sports with us. 800-348-2551.

Joining us today is Amy Bass, professor of sport studies and chair of the division of social science and communication at Manhattanville College. Amy is the author of One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together. In 2012, Amy Bass won an Emmy for her work with NBC Olympic Sports on the London Olympic Games.

Ian Pickus is WAMC News Director. He's an avid sports fan and a staple of the beer league softball circuit. When we are not talking about current events in the WAMC Newsroom, we're arguing about sports.