Vox Pop

Physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote 1/18/22

Published January 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Matthew Goodemote
WAMC
Matthew Goodemote of Goodemote Physical Therapy joins us today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A diplomate of the McKenzie Spine Institute International, Matthew strives for a “whole-body” approach to therapy by offering a blend of exercise-based therapy and manual therapy.

Goodemote Physical Therapy offers small group strength training classes for osteoporosis, fall prevention, and athletic performance and their programs are designed to prevent injury and to improve your performance in sports and recreation.

