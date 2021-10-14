© 2021
Vox Pop

Science Forum 10/14/21

Published October 14, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT
You have questions, our panel has answers! We welcome back a quartet of brainiacs to take your call. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Joining us today:

  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Dr. Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Dr. Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist of 33 years who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

