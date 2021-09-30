Climate Change With Dan Delurey 9/30/21

Here to answer your climate change questions we have expert Dan Delurey, Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law School. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events.

Dan was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts. He is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies.