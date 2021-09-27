Medical Monday 9/27/21: Breast Health With Dr. Lynn Choi

We talk breast health and surgery with Dr. Lynn Choi of Albany Medical College. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Choi specializes in breast surgery. She has advanced breast fellowship training and offers patients a comprehensive range of medical and surgical options to treat breast cancer and other breast diseases. She also sees patients who have an increased lifetime risk of breast cancer. She is also a skilled general surgeon, adept at performing gall bladder surgery, appendectomies, and a host of other procedures.

