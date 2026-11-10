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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Rough Draft Bar & Books

By Joe Donahue
Published November 10, 2026 at 11:05 AM EST
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This week's Book Picks comes from Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Anthony and Amanda Stromoski from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.

This week's Book Picks comes from Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Anthony and Amanda Stromoski from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.

Heather:

  • Stitched by Eli McCann
  • Ark: A Visual Treasury of Earth’s Living Wonders by Stephen Ellcock essays by Ellcock, Robert Macfarlane, Sarah Perry, Harriet Rix, Helen Scales, and Stephen Moss
  • Stephen Ellcock's Esoteric Sticker Collection
  • Cookbooking: A Fan’s Guide by Debbie Berne
  • Sound Tracks: An Archaeological Journey Through Our Musical Past by Dr. Graeme Lawson
  • The Duck Can’t Sleep written by E.B. White and illustrated by Melissa Sweet
  • Help! I’m Being Eaten by a Bear! A True Story, Except for the Parts I Made Up written by Neil Sharpson and illustrated by Dan Santat
  • The Secret Dragon by Briony May Smith

Anthony and Amanda Stromoski:

  • Voyagers by Meg Charlton 
  • An End In Itself by Terry Fallis 
  • Don't Stop Snowing by Gabriel Bump 
  • Sleuth-Hound: The Case of the Real Sherlock Holmes, by Lindsey Fitzharris
  • Tales of the Weird, a British Library Series, various authors
  • Annie Proulx Stories: New & Selected, by Annie Proulx
  • The Castle: Adventures in the World of Unraveling Men, Jon Ronson 
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsbattenkill booksRough Draft Bar & Books
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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