Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Rough Draft Bar & Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Anthony and Amanda Stromoski from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.
This week's Book Picks comes from Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Anthony and Amanda Stromoski from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.
Heather:
- Stitched by Eli McCann
- Ark: A Visual Treasury of Earth’s Living Wonders by Stephen Ellcock essays by Ellcock, Robert Macfarlane, Sarah Perry, Harriet Rix, Helen Scales, and Stephen Moss
- Stephen Ellcock's Esoteric Sticker Collection
- Cookbooking: A Fan’s Guide by Debbie Berne
- Sound Tracks: An Archaeological Journey Through Our Musical Past by Dr. Graeme Lawson
- The Duck Can’t Sleep written by E.B. White and illustrated by Melissa Sweet
- Help! I’m Being Eaten by a Bear! A True Story, Except for the Parts I Made Up written by Neil Sharpson and illustrated by Dan Santat
- The Secret Dragon by Briony May Smith
Anthony and Amanda Stromoski:
- Voyagers by Meg Charlton
- An End In Itself by Terry Fallis
- Don't Stop Snowing by Gabriel Bump
- Sleuth-Hound: The Case of the Real Sherlock Holmes, by Lindsey Fitzharris
- Tales of the Weird, a British Library Series, various authors
- Annie Proulx Stories: New & Selected, by Annie Proulx
- The Castle: Adventures in the World of Unraveling Men, Jon Ronson