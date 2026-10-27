Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Tara Ludwin from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
Tara:
- I Am Not Grumpy by Caroline Perry
- Muriel and the Mystery by Charlotte Parent
- Feeling Like an ADHD Alien by Pina Varnel
- Queen of Faces by Petra Lord
- But I Hate Him by Page Powers
- Four in Love by Crystal Kung
- Upstate by Kim Van Alkemade
Kira:
- Writing, The Other Life by Annie Ernaux
- Hotel Casanova by Annie Ernaux
- Desire Feeds the Feast by Tarajja Morrell
- American Hagwon by Min Jee Lee
- May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry
- Elaine by Anden Wilder
- The Great Remembering June Cohen