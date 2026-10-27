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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published October 27, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Tara Ludwin from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Tara:

  • I Am Not Grumpy by Caroline Perry
  • Muriel and the Mystery by Charlotte Parent
  • Feeling Like an ADHD Alien by Pina Varnel
  • Queen of Faces by Petra Lord
  • But I Hate Him by Page Powers
  • Four in Love by Crystal Kung
  • Upstate by Kim Van Alkemade

Kira:

  • Writing, The Other Life by Annie Ernaux
  • Hotel Casanova by Annie Ernaux
  • Desire Feeds the Feast by Tarajja Morrell
  • American Hagwon by Min Jee Lee
  • May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry
  • Elaine by Anden Wilder
  • The Great Remembering June Cohen
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsmerritt bookstorenorthshire bookstore
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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