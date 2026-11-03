Book Picks - The Book House & Marketblock Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy.
Cheryl:
- O Now! by Niall Williams
- Weight of Angels by John Boyne
- Having a Wonderful Time: Postcards that Tell a Story by Julian Rothstein, editor, 36 authors
- Walk the Blue Felds by Claire Keegan
- In the Gloaming by Alice Elliott Dark
- Seven Stories About Tammy by Elizabeth McCracken
- Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus.
- Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story by Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, and Alexis Bunten
- The Two Saddest Kitchens: A Comics Conversation by
Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein