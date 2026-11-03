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The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Book House & Marketblock Books

By Joe Donahue
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:14 AM EST
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This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy.

Cheryl:

  • O Now! by Niall Williams
  • Weight of Angels by John Boyne
  • Having a Wonderful Time: Postcards that Tell a Story by Julian Rothstein, editor, 36 authors
  • Walk the Blue Felds by Claire Keegan
  • In the Gloaming by Alice Elliott Dark
  • Seven Stories About Tammy by Elizabeth McCracken
  • Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus.
  • Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story by Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, and Alexis Bunten
  • The Two Saddest Kitchens: A Comics Conversation by
    Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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