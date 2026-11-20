From 'Boogie Nights' and 'Chicago' to 'Step Brothers' and 'Walk Hard,' John C. Reilly has built a remarkable career moving effortlessly between drama, comedy, and music.

The Oscar and Tony-nominated actor is now revealing another side of himself in 'Mister Romantic,' a critically acclaimed vaudeville show blending classic love songs, storytelling, humor, and heartfelt audience interaction.

Backed by an extraordinary band of Grammy-winning musicians, Reilly plays a lovelorn optimist searching for connection in a complicated world. It's a funny, tender, and deeply personal celebration of love and empathy.

'Mister Romantic' comes to The Egg in Albany this Sunday, November 22nd, at 7 p.m. We welcome John C. Reilly to the RT.