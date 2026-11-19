As the days grow shorter and the nights grow colder, a little magic is returning to the Berkshires. NightWood, The Mount’s immersive woodland experience, returns November 21st for its sixth year, transforming the historic grounds of Edith Wharton’s Lenox estate into a dazzling world of light, sound, and imagination.

Combining cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic artistry, NightWood invites visitors to experience the natural landscape in an entirely new way. It’s become a beloved holiday-season tradition, offering something mysterious, beautiful, and unexpected.

Joining us to discuss this year’s experience are Chris Bocchiaro, Creative Director of Clerestory Light, and Executive Director of The Mount, Susan Whistler.