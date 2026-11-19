The newest president of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Diana Rogers-Adkinson joins us this morning.



She's MCLA's 13th president, and she's a first-generation college student herself, the first woman in her family to graduate high school. It shaped how she thinks about access and student support.



She's also a published scholar who's stayed active in research alongside her administrative career. Her academic background is in special education and emotional/behavioral disorders, and that expertise still comes through in how she talks about student mental health.



She's spoken and written on women in academic leadership, including workplace dynamics among women in higher ed. It is a great pleasure to converse this morning with President Diana Rogers-Adkinson.