On Sunday, November 22, local music collective (518) Musicians on a Mission will host its highly anticipated annual fundraiser—a full day of live music benefitting the Capital City Rescue Mission, a local nonprofit fighting to reduce poverty and provide critical support to those in need since 1949.

The event will be held at the Capital District Irish American Center (375 Ontario Street, Albany, NY), with doors opening at 1:30 PM and performances running from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Admission is $25, with 100% of proceeds supporting the mission’s life-saving programs.

This year’s lineup features a dynamic roster of local favorites, including: - Kevin McKrell, Erin Harkes Band, Get Up Jack, The Refrigerators, The Lustre Kings - Steve Gray and Shannon, John Nolan and Michael Clarke, Geo, Tim Wechgelaer, Where’s Keanu, Jerry’s Chicken Shack and other special guests!

We welcome James Kelly who is the event organizer to The Roundtable this morning!