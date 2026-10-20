Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY and Laure Colodner from The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA.
Laure Colodner:
- Luna, Phoenix, Queen by Julia Orringer
- Every Story is a Love Story by Imbolo Mbue
- Home/World by Ben Hatke
- The Little Stone Buddha by Grace Lin
- Rowan and Gemma by Sally J. Pla
- Hometown by Shaun Tan
- Imposter by Cait Levin
Jim Havener:
- The Newer World by Sebastian Barry
- Said The Dead by Doireann Ní Ghríofa
- Music Against The Night by Yiyun Li
- The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick
- History by a Hair by Richard Kurin