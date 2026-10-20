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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY and Laure Colodner from The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA.

     
Laure Colodner:

  • Luna, Phoenix, Queen by Julia Orringer
  • Every Story is a Love Story by Imbolo Mbue
  • Home/World by Ben Hatke
  • The Little Stone Buddha by Grace Lin
  • Rowan and Gemma by Sally J. Pla
  • Hometown by Shaun Tan
  • Imposter by Cait Levin

Jim Havener:

  • The Newer World by Sebastian Barry
  • Said The Dead by Doireann Ní Ghríofa
  • Music Against The Night by Yiyun Li
  • The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick
  • History by a Hair by Richard Kurin

 

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsgreen toad bookstoreodyssey bookshop
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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