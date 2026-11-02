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The Roundtable

The 11th annual event 'Brava!' will happen in Troy on 11/5

By Joe Donahue
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:09 AM EST
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The 11th annual event to benefit both the residents of the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region as well as people in need in the greater Capital Region, is coming to Troy on Thursday, November 5th.

“Brava!” a fundraiser that will provide new bras to those in need, will be held at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

The Arts Center is a partner in the event which will feature talented writers from around the region who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of brassieres in their lives. The pieces artistically explore bras from many viewpoints and range from the poignant to the hilarious.

To tell us more: Starletta Renee, director at the YWCA-GCR
and Marion Roach Smith is the co-creator of BraVa!

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The Roundtable bravamarion roach smithbrascommunityywca-gcr
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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