On the Road: Roundtable Midterm Election Special at Great Barrington Farmers Market on 10/31

It’s Saturday the 31st of October – It’s Halloween and we are doing a very special edition of The Roundtable. Special because it is a Saturday. Special because we are broadcasting LIVE from the Great Barrington Farmers Market in Great Barrington, MA and special because of our Superstar Panel.

The focus of this outdoor radio broadcast is to discuss the Midterm Elections…and to talk about how awesome the Berkshires, Great Barrington and this Farmers Market are.

· Linda Ellerbee is a Peabody and Emmy Award winning journalist who was one of the first women to anchor the national news. Her work at NBC was groundbreaking, followed by her bestselling books, and her important presence for a quarter of a century explaining the news to young people on Nick News.

· Linda Greenhouse, the winner of a 1998 Pulitzer Prize, reported on the Supreme Court for The New York Times from 1978 to 2008. She teaches at Yale Law School and is the author of the memoir “Just a Journalist” as well as many books on the Supreme Court.

· Elizabeth Kolbert has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1999. Her books include: “Field Notes from a Catastrophe,” “H Is for Hope,” and “The Sixth Extinction,” for which she won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2015.

· Kevin Moran is the Executive Editor of The Berkshire Eagle, where he oversees the newsroom. He is also a member of The Eagle's editorial board. He has worked in journalism since 1993, serving in a variety of newsroom leadership roles, including managing editor of The Eagle, the Brattleboro Reformer and the North Adams Transcript.

