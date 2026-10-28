© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Poet Laureate Jay Rogoff will be leading 'An Evening of Scary and Haunted Poetry' at Walt & Whitman Brewery on 10/28

By Joe Donahue
Published October 28, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Penny Howell Jolly
Poet Laureate Jay Rogoff

Jay Rogoff begins 2026 with is knee-deep into two-year stint as Saratoga Springs poet laureate. Tonight, at Walt & Whitman Brewery in Saratoga Springs, he will be leading: 'An Evening of Scary and Haunted Poetry.'

On Sunday, he will continue his Poetry Repair Café series at Northshire Bookstore, meeting with writers to discuss how to bring their poems closer to what they wish them to accomplish.

Rogoff is an award-winning author of eight books. His most recent collection of poems is Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems, from LSU Press.

We welcome him to the RT this morning to present spooky poems and tell us about forthcoming Laureate events.

Tags
The Roundtable jay rogoffpoet laureatepoemsspookyevent
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Tara Ludwin from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    Kim van Alkemade celebrates the release of her new book 'Upstate' with an event at Northshire Bookstore on 10/27
    Joe Donahue
    New York Times bestselling novelist and Northshire Bookstore’s own Kim Van Alkemade is celebrating the release of her latest novel, 'Upstate.' It’s a moving story about found family, second chances, an abandoned bookstore, and the surprising ways our past can shape our future.Known for her richly drawn characters and compelling storytelling, Van Alkemade will discuss the new book with fellow novelist Kate Fagan at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, October 27th, at 6 p.m. The evening will be a lively conversation about writing, relationships, and the healing power of stories.
  • The Roundtable
    Peter Aaron and Jane Anson explore one of the world's greatest wine regions in 'Bordeaux Chronicle'
    Joe Donahue
    What happens when a photographer returns to one of the world's great wine regions more than fifty years after his first visit? The new book, 'Bordeaux Chronicle,' tells that story through stunning photographs from 1969 and 2024.Peter Aaron is an acclaimed architectural photographer whose work has appeared in Architectural Digest and other major publications. He's joined by Jane Anson, one of the world's leading Bordeaux experts, a longtime wine journalist, and author of 'Inside Bordeaux.'Together, they explore the vineyards, châteaux, winemaking families, and remarkable changes that have transformed Bordeaux while preserving the traditions that make its wines so celebrated.