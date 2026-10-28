Poet Laureate Jay Rogoff will be leading 'An Evening of Scary and Haunted Poetry' at Walt & Whitman Brewery on 10/28

Jay Rogoff begins 2026 with is knee-deep into two-year stint as Saratoga Springs poet laureate. Tonight, at Walt & Whitman Brewery in Saratoga Springs, he will be leading: 'An Evening of Scary and Haunted Poetry.'

On Sunday, he will continue his Poetry Repair Café series at Northshire Bookstore, meeting with writers to discuss how to bring their poems closer to what they wish them to accomplish.

Rogoff is an award-winning author of eight books. His most recent collection of poems is Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems, from LSU Press.

We welcome him to the RT this morning to present spooky poems and tell us about forthcoming Laureate events.