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The Roundtable

Kim van Alkemade celebrates the release of her new book 'Upstate' with an event at Northshire Bookstore on 10/27

By Joe Donahue
Published October 26, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT
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New York Times bestselling novelist and Northshire Bookstore’s own Kim Van Alkemade is celebrating the release of her latest novel, 'Upstate.' It’s a moving story about found family, second chances, an abandoned bookstore, and the surprising ways our past can shape our future.

Known for her richly drawn characters and compelling storytelling, Van Alkemade will discuss the new book with fellow novelist Kate Fagan at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, October 27th, at 6 p.m. The evening will be a lively conversation about writing, relationships, and the healing power of stories.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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