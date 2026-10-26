Kim van Alkemade celebrates the release of her new book 'Upstate' with an event at Northshire Bookstore on 10/27

New York Times bestselling novelist and Northshire Bookstore’s own Kim Van Alkemade is celebrating the release of her latest novel, 'Upstate.' It’s a moving story about found family, second chances, an abandoned bookstore, and the surprising ways our past can shape our future.

Known for her richly drawn characters and compelling storytelling, Van Alkemade will discuss the new book with fellow novelist Kate Fagan at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, October 27th, at 6 p.m. The evening will be a lively conversation about writing, relationships, and the healing power of stories.