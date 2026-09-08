Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Te Book House/Marketblock books

This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl Mckeon from The Book House/Marketblock Books in Albany, NY and Cassidy Washburn from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs NY and Manchester VT for our selections this week.

Cassidy



Moss'd in Space by Rebecca Thorne

House of the Beast by Michelle Wong

Green & Deadly Things by Jenn Lyons

A Plagued Sea by Kim Bo-Young

Reliquary by Hannah Whitten

Mothsblood by Lynn D. Jung

Cheryl

