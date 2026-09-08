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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Te Book House/Marketblock books

By Sam Dingman
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl Mckeon from The Book House/Marketblock Books in Albany, NY and Cassidy Washburn from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs NY and Manchester VT for our selections this week.

Cassidy 

  • Moss'd in Space by Rebecca Thorne 
  • House of the Beast by Michelle Wong 
  • Green & Deadly Things by Jenn Lyons 
  • A Plagued Sea by Kim Bo-Young 
  • Reliquary by Hannah Whitten 
  • Mothsblood by Lynn D. Jung

Cheryl 

  • Witches of Cambridge by Alice Hoffman
  • This Is What Happens When Women Read by Julianna Glasse
  • Country People by Daniel Mason
  • Land by Maggie O’Farrell
  • The Spirits by Bonnie Jo Campbell
  • Spells to Cast on Your Parents by Pete Holmes
  • 50 Years of MS. – The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine that Ignited a Revolution
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsnorthshire bookstorethe book housemarket block books
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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