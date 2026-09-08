Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Te Book House/Marketblock books
This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl Mckeon from The Book House/Marketblock Books in Albany, NY and Cassidy Washburn from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs NY and Manchester VT for our selections this week.
Cassidy
- Moss'd in Space by Rebecca Thorne
- House of the Beast by Michelle Wong
- Green & Deadly Things by Jenn Lyons
- A Plagued Sea by Kim Bo-Young
- Reliquary by Hannah Whitten
- Mothsblood by Lynn D. Jung
Cheryl
- Witches of Cambridge by Alice Hoffman
- This Is What Happens When Women Read by Julianna Glasse
- Country People by Daniel Mason
- Land by Maggie O’Farrell
- The Spirits by Bonnie Jo Campbell
- Spells to Cast on Your Parents by Pete Holmes
- 50 Years of MS. – The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine that Ignited a Revolution