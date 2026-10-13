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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Open Door Bookstore and The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:46 PM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Jacqueline Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY for our selections this week. Welcome All.

Lily Bartels

  • Odette Rising by Julianne Edwards
  • Penelope by Paul Bochner
  • Murder on 34h Street by Mariah Fredericks
  • Mazywood by Tananarive Due
  • The 10:12 by Anna Maloney
  • Solace House by Will MacLean

Jacqueline Kellachan

  • The Midnight Special: The Secret Prison History of American Music by Colin Asher
  • Music Against The Night: A Novel by Yiyun Li
  • East of Eden by John Steinbeck
  • History by A Hair by Richard Kurin
  • Man In The Mirror: Hope, Struggle And Belonging in An American City by Anand Giridharadas
  • The American Way of Killing: The Invention of An Epidemic by Malcolm Gladwell
  • Proof: Inaugural Poem Suite by Cornelius Eady 
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsopen door bookstorethe golden notebook
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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