© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Peter Aaron and Jane Anson explore one of the world's greatest wine regions in 'Bordeaux Chronicle'

By Joe Donahue
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

What happens when a photographer returns to one of the world's great wine regions more than fifty years after his first visit? The new book, 'Bordeaux Chronicle,' tells that story through stunning photographs from 1969 and 2024.

Peter Aaron is an acclaimed architectural photographer whose work has appeared in Architectural Digest and other major publications. He's joined by Jane Anson, one of the world's leading Bordeaux experts, a longtime wine journalist, and author of 'Inside Bordeaux.'

Together, they explore the vineyards, châteaux, winemaking families, and remarkable changes that have transformed Bordeaux while preserving the traditions that make its wines so celebrated.

Tags
The Roundtable Wineeventsbook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Marion Nestle's new book is 'Sugar Coated: Unboxing the Hidden Forces Shaping America's Favorite Breakfast Food'
    Joe Donahue
    For decades, our next guest has examined the forces that shape what Americans eat and who benefits from those choices. Marian Nestle's new book is 'Sugar Coated: Unboxing the Hidden Forces Shaping America's Favorite Breakfast Food.' Yes, it's a book about cereal. Nestle and her co-author Lisa Sutherland take a close look at breakfast cereal from its ingredients and nutritional claims to packaging, marketing, and the ways manufacturers appeal to kids and adults.Nestle is Professor Emerita of nutrition, food studies, and public health at New York University, and the author of such influential books as 'Food Politics,' 'What to Eat,' and 'Soda Politics.'
  • The Roundtable
    Elizabeth Sobol celebrates her 10th anniversary as CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    Joe Donahue
    As SPAC celebrates its 60th anniversary, Elizabeth Sobol, Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, celebrates her 10th anniversary as CEO this month overseeing SPAC’s transformation into a year-round cultural organization.SPAC has expanded its programming, significantly grown its educational reach, renovated and reimagined its campus. Elizabeth, welcome and congratulations.
  • The Roundtable
    Tim Scheld's new memoir is 'My Front Row Seat: A Newsman’s Journey'
    Joe Donahue
    For more than fifty years, award-winning broadcast journalist Tim Scheld has had a front-row seat to history, covering the people, events, and stories that have shaped our world. Now, in his new book, 'My Front Row Seat: A Newsman’s Journey,' Scheld takes us behind the headlines, sharing the challenges, unforgettable moments, and personal experiences of a lifetime in journalism.Tim Scheld is an award-winning broadcast journalist with more than five decades of experience covering major national and international news stories. He worked as a reporter for WOR and WCBS Radio in New York before becoming a national correspondent for ABC News. His reporting included the September 11th attacks, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Gulf War, and the death of Princess Diana.