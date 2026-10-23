Peter Aaron and Jane Anson explore one of the world's greatest wine regions in 'Bordeaux Chronicle'

What happens when a photographer returns to one of the world's great wine regions more than fifty years after his first visit? The new book, 'Bordeaux Chronicle,' tells that story through stunning photographs from 1969 and 2024.

Peter Aaron is an acclaimed architectural photographer whose work has appeared in Architectural Digest and other major publications. He's joined by Jane Anson, one of the world's leading Bordeaux experts, a longtime wine journalist, and author of 'Inside Bordeaux.'

Together, they explore the vineyards, châteaux, winemaking families, and remarkable changes that have transformed Bordeaux while preserving the traditions that make its wines so celebrated.