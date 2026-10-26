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The Roundtable

10/26/26 Panel

By Sam Dingman
Published October 26, 2026 at 9:50 AM EDT
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mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: 

  • Libby Post - Political Consultant and lobbyist.
  • Robert Pondiscio - Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
  • Mike Spain - Former Times Union Associate Editor.
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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelLibby PostMike SpainRobert Pondiscio
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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