10/20/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Roger Berkowitz is Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy, and Human Rights at Bard College.
- Fatimah Gilliam is an author, lawyer, consultant, public speaker, and entrepreneur. Her most recent book is: Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You.
- Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association.
- Mike Spain - Former Times Union Associate Editor.