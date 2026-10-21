10/21/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany.
- Ambassador Fred Hof - a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement.
- Chris Koetzle - Executive Director of the NY Association of Towns.
- Anna Markowitz - Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead.