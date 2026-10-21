10/21/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Allison Kavey - a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.

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