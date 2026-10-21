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The Roundtable

10/21/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue,
David Guistina
Published October 21, 2026 at 9:17 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: 

  • Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany.
  • Ambassador Fred Hof - a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement.
  • Chris Koetzle - Executive Director of the NY Association of Towns.
  • Anna Markowitz - Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead.
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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelbob griffinanna markowitzfrederic hofChris Koetzle
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina
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