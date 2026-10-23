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The Roundtable

10/23/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published October 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: 

  • Chris Gibson - a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.”
  • Kevin Gaugler - the Assistant Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Professor of Spanish at Marist University. He is the chair of the task force on AI and World Languages for the Modern Language Association.
  • Heather Mulligan - CEO of The Business Council of New York State.
  • Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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