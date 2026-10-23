10/23/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Jim Hendler - Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI.Larissa Phillips is the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident.Warren Whitlock is a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and, Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.

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