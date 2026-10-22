10/22/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany.Ambassador Fred Hof - a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement.Chris Koetzle - Executive Director of the NY Association of Towns.Anna Markowitz - Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead.

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