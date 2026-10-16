10/16/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:



Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association.

Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association. Aaron Pacitti - Siena College Professor of Economics.

Siena College Professor of Economics. Nic Rangel - Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.

We are also joined by Colin Brunelle, Marissa Navarra, and Sallyann Agerter. Who are Economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team.