WAM Theatre presents Bess Wohl's play 'Camp Siegfried' 10/16 - 11/1

WAM Theatre presents Bess Wohl’s play ‘Camp Siegfried.’ It is 1938 Long Island, and summer at Camp Siegfried is full of sports, campfires, dances, and more. Two teenagers fall in love and experience all excitement of youth. However, the camp is only reserved for American youth of German descent, and behind the pleasant façade of fun activities something more sinister lies underneath with the allure of Nazi ideology.

Performances start on October 16th and running till November 1st. Performances will take place at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theater Shakespeare & Company in Lenox MA.

We are joined by Genee Coreno who is directing the play and is the Artistic Director of WAM. As well as Aristaia Yanakakis-Carroll who is playing the character “Her.”