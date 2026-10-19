Anna Heyward's new memoir is 'Living with Freddie: How a Dog Taught Me to Be Human'

When Anna Hayward adopted Freddie, a rescued Italian greyhound, she expected the usual joys and challenges of bringing a dog home. Instead, she found herself living with an animal whose severe separation anxiety made it nearly impossible to leave him alone. In her new book 'Living with Freddie: How a Dog Taught Me to Be Human,' Hayward chronicles how Freddie upended her work, relationships, daily life, and ultimately changed the way she understood animals and herself.

Hayward is a former staffer at 'The New Yorker,' and she has studied animal behavior and welfare science of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine. Her memoir combines personal experience with the science of animal behavior and asks some fascinating questions about love, responsibility, and what we can truly know about another mind.