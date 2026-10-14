'BOOP! The Musical' is on tour now with Aliya Grace playing Betty Boop and is at Proctors Theatre through 10/18

'Boop! The Musical' is on tour now! The musical is about that iconic cartoon figure, Betty Boop. What does Betty Boop long for… a day off from her fame in her Black-and White-world; just an ordinary day and what she finds is an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in modern day New York City.

The former American Idol contestant, Aliya Grace, is taking on the titular role of Betty Boop making her national tour debut! She has many other credits including Artistry Theatre’s ‘Kiss Me Kate’ as Lois Lane, Sweet Charity, Children’s Theatre Company: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ and more.

'Boop! The Musical' is on tour now and is at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady NY through October 18th. You can go to atproctors.org for more information.