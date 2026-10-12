The festival of ideas, entertainment, learning, and discovery 'field' is coming to Lenox from 10/23 - 10/25

'field,' a dynamic, new ideas festival is coming to Lenox October 23-25th. At a time when meaningful dialogue often feels increasingly difficult, field, a festival of ideas, entertainment, learning and discovery offers a different platform - one grounded in curiosity, intellectual rigor, and respect.



At 'field,' leading thinkers from diverse backgrounds will put bold ideas front and center. Inspired in part by Wales's internationally acclaimed Hay Festival, 'field' will be a distinctly Berkshire gathering with national and international reach.

Founder of 'field' Hunter Runnette joins us along with the executive producer of 'field,' Lizzy Aspenlieder.