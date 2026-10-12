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The Roundtable

The festival of ideas, entertainment, learning, and discovery 'field' is coming to Lenox from 10/23 - 10/25

By Joe Donahue
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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'field,' a dynamic, new ideas festival is coming to Lenox October 23-25th. At a time when meaningful dialogue often feels increasingly difficult, field, a festival of ideas, entertainment, learning and discovery offers a different platform - one grounded in curiosity, intellectual rigor, and respect. 
 
At 'field,' leading thinkers from diverse backgrounds will put bold ideas front and center. Inspired in part by Wales's internationally acclaimed Hay Festival, 'field' will be a distinctly Berkshire gathering with national and international reach.

Founder of 'field' Hunter Runnette joins us along with the executive producer of 'field,' Lizzy Aspenlieder.

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The Roundtable festivalshakespeare & companyentertainmentlearning
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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