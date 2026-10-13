'Uncaged Festival: A Toy Piano Festival' is coming to the Hudson Valley 10/15 - 10/18

'UnCaged Festival: A Toy Piano Festival' comes to the Hudson Valley later this week - Three days of miniature keys, maximum sound — chamber music, new works, and experimental performance built entirely around the humble toy piano.

Described by the 'New York Times' as “meticulously whimsical,” the festival brings together musicians for a weekend celebrating one of music's smallest — and strangest — instruments.

People hear "toy piano and don’t know what to expect,” says Phyllis Chen, founder of 'UnCaged.' "What they don't expect is how much range the instrument actually has — it can be mysterious, humorous, beautiful.” Festival activities show the range of the humble toy piano. To tell us more, we welcome Phyllis Chen to the RT.