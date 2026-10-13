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The Roundtable

'Uncaged Festival: A Toy Piano Festival' is coming to the Hudson Valley 10/15 - 10/18

By Joe Donahue
Published October 13, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
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'UnCaged Festival: A Toy Piano Festival' comes to the Hudson Valley later this week - Three days of miniature keys, maximum sound — chamber music, new works, and experimental performance built entirely around the humble toy piano.

Described by the 'New York Times' as “meticulously whimsical,” the festival brings together musicians for a weekend celebrating one of music's smallest — and strangest — instruments.

People hear "toy piano and don’t know what to expect,” says Phyllis Chen, founder of 'UnCaged.' "What they don't expect is how much range the instrument actually has — it can be mysterious, humorous, beautiful.”  Festival activities show the range of the humble toy piano. To tell us more, we welcome Phyllis Chen to the RT.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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