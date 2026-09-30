9/30/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expertJustin Patch - Associate Professor of Music at Vassar College. He studies music in American politics; sound studies; East Asian art music; and music in the African diaspora. Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.

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