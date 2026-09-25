9/25/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
- Bill Hammond - Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy.
- Aaron Pacitti - Siena College Professor of Economics
- Bella DeGrasse, Sam Sterantino, and Matthew White are economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team.