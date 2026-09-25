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The Roundtable

9/25/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:42 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:   

  • March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
  • Bill Hammond - Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy.
  • Aaron Pacitti - Siena College Professor of Economics
  • Bella DeGrasse, Sam Sterantino, and Matthew White are economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team. 
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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelBill Hammond March Gallagheraaron pacitti
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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