9/24/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Terry Gipson - Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University.Frederic Hof - Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador.Pushkala Prasad - the Arthur Zankel Chair in Management for Liberal Arts at Skidmore College where she teaches International Affairs and Business Management.Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette.

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