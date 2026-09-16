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The Roundtable

Susan Page's new book is 'The Queen and Her Presidents, The Hidden Hand that Shaped History'

By Joe Donahue
Published September 16, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Queen Elizabeth II reigned for seven decades, meeting 13 American presidents and quietly becoming one of the most enduring figures in the U.S.-British relationship. In the new book, 'The Queen and Her Presidents, The Hidden Hand that Shaped History,' veteran political journalist Susan Page explores how Elizabeth used diplomacy, personal relationships, and the subtle power of the monarchy to influence presidents from Harry Truman to Donald Trump.

And how those presidents shaped her in return. Page is the award-winning Washington Bureau chief for USA Today, has covered eight presidential administrations and 12 presidential elections. She's the best-selling author of biographies of Barbara Bush, Nancy Pelosi, and Barbara Walter.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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