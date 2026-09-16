Susan Page's new book is 'The Queen and Her Presidents, The Hidden Hand that Shaped History'

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for seven decades, meeting 13 American presidents and quietly becoming one of the most enduring figures in the U.S.-British relationship. In the new book, 'The Queen and Her Presidents, The Hidden Hand that Shaped History,' veteran political journalist Susan Page explores how Elizabeth used diplomacy, personal relationships, and the subtle power of the monarchy to influence presidents from Harry Truman to Donald Trump.

And how those presidents shaped her in return. Page is the award-winning Washington Bureau chief for USA Today, has covered eight presidential administrations and 12 presidential elections. She's the best-selling author of biographies of Barbara Bush, Nancy Pelosi, and Barbara Walter.